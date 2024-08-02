Leoma Lovegrove returns to Matlacha

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Leoma Lovegrove’s art gallery headquarters will remain a staple in Matlacha.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office told WINK News the death investigation into what happened Wednesday is not suspicious, which is why nobody involved is facing charges at this time.
Authorities are investigating the fatal crash that occurred in Punta Gorda.
Teachers were setting up their classrooms and getting ready for their students, whose first day of class is Aug. 12.
Here’s what’s open and closed as a tropical disturbance heads toward Southwest Florida’s general direction this weekend.
The Weather Authority is monitoring a potential tropical storm after a watch has been issued for the Florida Penisula.
First, and most importantly, a rumor has been going around that the Hall of 50 States has been sold. That is not true.
As the clouds gather and the winds begin to whisper, people are bracing for what could be a stormy weekend due to a looming tropical system.
People said they have what they need including food, water and gas, and they agree the weather in Florida is always unpredictable.
Cape Coral’s Emergency Management Director talks one-on-one with Corey Lazar about storm preps and which roads typically experience the most flooding.
Fort Myers Beach is preparing for rain and storms on Friday ahead of a potential Tropical Strom this weekend.
The numbers are staggering. About 100,000 people are on a waitlist for a kidney transplant, but there aren’t enough donors.
Concept plans for Punta Gorda Airport’s $43 million expansion could include a Wolfgang Puck restaurant at Bailey Terminal, Charlotte County Airport Authority officials revealed during an Aug. 1 workshop.
City of Fort Myers could choose one of four potential new tenants for The Hall of 50 States, a historic building in downtown that has had a vibrant past and is approaching its 100th birthday but has been empty for almost two decades.
Vice President Kamala Harris ’ campaign declared Friday that she had secured enough votes from party delegates to become the Democratic presidential nominee.
Leoma Lovegrove’s art gallery headquarters will remain a staple in Matlacha.
“Even though I’m going downtown, as well, we are going to stay here on Matlacha. There’s no place like it in the world,” said Lovegrove.
Hurricane Ian pummeled the small island nearly two years ago.
The island is still picking up the pieces, but Loma wouldn’t reopen if she didn’t believe.
“Matlacha is kind of like a war zone right now because of the hurricane, but I believe that Matlacha will be the place to be in Lee County in a few years,” said Lovegrove.
It didn’t take long for people to start showing up in groups as soon as the doors reopened.Michael made the trip all the way from Germany to see the gallery.
“We are fans since a long time,” he said. “We looked for the shop before Ian, so we are happy it has reopened again.”
“I started painting right away,” said Lovegrove. “Made a story about Matlacha because it’s amazing how many people from all over the world know about Matlacha.”
Inside the art gallery, you’ll find paintings inspired by the people of Matlacha. You’ll see art that takes you away from the chaos on the island and instead shows you the serene and blissful side of the island.
Even though the Matlacha Gallery is open for business, Lovegrove still plans to open it in downtown Fort Myers.
She said she doesn’t have an exact date set, but she hopes to open the doors this fall.
“Come out and see us. We are ready for you to spend the day in Matlacha. There is more than just art.”
As for her island headquarters, Lovegrove is happy to be back where she belongs.