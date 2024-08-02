Leoma Lovegrove returns to Matlacha

Leoma Lovegrove’s art gallery headquarters will remain a staple in Matlacha.

“Even though I’m going downtown, as well, we are going to stay here on Matlacha. There’s no place like it in the world,” said Lovegrove.

Hurricane Ian pummeled the small island nearly two years ago.

The island is still picking up the pieces, but Loma wouldn’t reopen if she didn’t believe.

“Matlacha is kind of like a war zone right now because of the hurricane, but I believe that Matlacha will be the place to be in Lee County in a few years,” said Lovegrove.

It didn’t take long for people to start showing up in groups as soon as the doors reopened.

Michael made the trip all the way from Germany to see the gallery.

“We are fans since a long time,” he said. “We looked for the shop before Ian, so we are happy it has reopened again.”

“I started painting right away,” said Lovegrove. “Made a story about Matlacha because it’s amazing how many people from all over the world know about Matlacha.”

Inside the art gallery, you’ll find paintings inspired by the people of Matlacha. You’ll see art that takes you away from the chaos on the island and instead shows you the serene and blissful side of the island.

Even though the Matlacha Gallery is open for business, Lovegrove still plans to open it in downtown Fort Myers.

She said she doesn’t have an exact date set, but she hopes to open the doors this fall.

“Come out and see us. We are ready for you to spend the day in Matlacha. There is more than just art.”

As for her island headquarters, Lovegrove is happy to be back where she belongs.