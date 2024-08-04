Images of flooding from Tropical Storm Debby

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Fort Myers Beach saw a lot of flooding, strong winds and even some storm surge early Sunday from Tropical Storm Debby.
An Englewood woman faced flooding in her home Sunday due to the effects of Tropical Storm Debby.
Tropical Storm Debby is moving north and is on track to be a Category 1 hurricane for North Florida, but in its wake was serious flooding for Southwest Florida.
Hurricane Debby has formed in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference updating residents on plans as Tropical Storm Debby approaches Florida.
The storm conditions due to Tropical Storm Debby have caused several roadway closures.
Do you recognize this man? Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying a man involved with armed robbery.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features aggravated battery on a person over 65, drug trafficking, and a man arrested for animal cruelty.
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to Florida to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Debby.
Tropical Storm Debby is set to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning in the northern part of Florida, but that does not mean Southwest Floridians are not enduring any severe weather conditions.
Here’s what’s open and closed as a tropical disturbance heads toward Southwest Florida’s general direction this weekend.
Governor Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference Sunday Aug. 4th at 7:30 a.m. This press conference will be held at the State Emergency Operations Center Press Room.
Debby won’t be a direct hit for Southwest Florida, but we will be impacted.
Florida Senators ask the President to make an emergency declaration in advance of Debby’s landfall.
Conditions resulting from Debby are also likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.
Tropical Storm Debby is moving north and is on track to be a Category 1 hurricane for North Florida, but in its wake was serious flooding for Southwest Florida.
The storm moved up the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, and though the center of the storm’s circulation was off land, Southwest Florida received 3 to 6 inches of rainfall.
WINK News viewers shared some pictures of the flooding.
Some of the most dramatic images came from Charlotte County EMS. Where the county saw numerous road closures throughout the day.
A car was seen floating against some trees in the afternoon as crews worked to survey closures during the worst of the rainfall.
Numerous roads were closed to traffic, including roads in downtown Punta Gorda but also residential areas.
In Fort Myers Beach, streets were left covered by inches of water.
There were several locations where roads were completely covered by water.
To the south, Collier County saw bridges closed in Marco Island and Naples.
At one dock, it was hard to see where the land and water met.
By nighttime, the worst of the storm had passed, but forecasters caution that’s not to rule out powerful cells of rains and winds from the outer bands of the storm, as it continues moving northward.
Download the WINK Weather app, stream the latest forecast or WINK Doppler 3x anywhere you go.