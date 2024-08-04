Images of flooding from Tropical Storm Debby

Tropical Storm Debby is moving north and is on track to be a Category 1 hurricane for North Florida, but in its wake was serious flooding for Southwest Florida.

The storm moved up the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, and though the center of the storm’s circulation was off land, Southwest Florida received 3 to 6 inches of rainfall.

WINK News viewers shared some pictures of the flooding.

Some of the most dramatic images came from Charlotte County EMS. Where the county saw numerous road closures throughout the day.

A car was seen floating against some trees in the afternoon as crews worked to survey closures during the worst of the rainfall.

Numerous roads were closed to traffic, including roads in downtown Punta Gorda but also residential areas.

In Fort Myers Beach, streets were left covered by inches of water.

There were several locations where roads were completely covered by water.

To the south, Collier County saw bridges closed in Marco Island and Naples.

At one dock, it was hard to see where the land and water met.

By nighttime, the worst of the storm had passed, but forecasters caution that’s not to rule out powerful cells of rains and winds from the outer bands of the storm, as it continues moving northward.

