The excitement is building in Dunbar. In a week, students will walk through the doors of their brand-new school.

Franklin Park Elementary School was completely rebuilt, and WINK News had a chance to go on a private tour.

“The thought that they put into this school for our kids is absolutely amazing,” said Dr. Mia German, Franklin Park Elementary School’s principal.

German showed us her favorite things on campus, starting with the cafeteria.

“We’ve never had a stage before,” she said. “We will be able to have holiday concerts and have activities right here in our school.”

A short walk across campus, we stopped by first grade and Ms. Ileana Barcena’s classroom, where there were desks and new chairs just waiting for new students.

“When I walked into a classroom for the first time, it brought tears to my eyes,” German said, “the size double, all new furniture, cabinets, state of the art, everything, and it’s so deserving for our kids.”

Franklin Park isn’t just for the students and teachers. This school is right in the heart of Dunbar, and the community is investing in it, even buying bricks for the entrance.

The Ware family bought one of the first bricks.

Amber Ware works right down the street at the Stars Complex.

“We are all invested in that school. We are all a part of Dunbar, and we want to see the neighborhood of Dunbar continue to grow and thrive,” Ware said.

Back on campus, Principal German saved the best for last.

She showed us an oak tree that has been part of this campus since it started. It is now getting new life as the centerpiece of one of the playgrounds.

“When I look at this tree, it makes me think of how strong and resilient this community is,” German said.

It is rooting this historical school as it grows into the future.

The new Franklin Park has room for 579 students, kindergarten through fifth grade, and 100 pre-K students. It cost $83.5 million to rebuild.