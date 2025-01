Credit: WINK News

A Lee County elementary student has been arrested after allegedly calling about a school shooting incident that never happened.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, at approximately 2:23 p.m., LCSO received a 911 call stating there was a school shooting incident at Lehigh Elementary School.

Deputies were immediately dispatched to the school.

Meanwhile, analysts with the Real Time Intelligence Center began checking the school’s cameras and contacting the School Resource Officer in an attempt to identify the threat.

After reviewing surveillance and communicating with deputies at the school, it was determined that there was no active threat.

The call placed was reportedly an attempt to SWAT the school.

Detectives determined the call came from an 11-year-old Lehigh Acres Elementary student who had been joking with another student during class.

Detectives arrested the student for a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.