Daniel Deleon. Credit: The Glades County Sheriff’s Office

The Glades County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for illegally harvesting nearly 765 pounds of saw palmetto berries.

Deputies arrested Daniel Deleon on Friday after a report was filed of his presence being seen by a property owner in the Muse area.

According to deputies, Deleon was not given permission to be on the property or harvest the coveted berries.

In July 2018, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services required a permit to harvest and sell saw palmetto berries in Florida.

The Endangered Plant Advisory Council unanimously recommended adding saw palmetto to the FDACS commercially exploited plant list.

WINK News spoke with Gene McAvoy, a private consultant, regarding the importance and possible health benefits of the berries.

“Saw palmetto is used medicinally for the treatment of prostate cancer,” said McAvoy. “They extract the chemical, and I’m not exactly sure what the name of that chemical is from the berries, but it shrinks the tumors.”

McAvoy says the price of saw palmetto berries changes from season to season, but the berry’s value in fighting cancer is greater than the profit.

Saw palmetto berries are a valuable resource that grows in Southwest Florida. Their healing powers are a reason for the influx of thieves.

For more information on how to obtain a harvesting permit, go to the Florida Department of Agriculture’s website.