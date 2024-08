Michael Soto Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A former Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested after allegedly shooting into a Lehigh Acres jewelry store and speeding away.

On June 30, around 2 a.m., deputies responded to an alarm activation at Gold Forever Jewelry.

On the scene, deputies found a broken glass door and a bullet casing in the roadway.

According to LCSO, detectives reviewed security camera footage from nearby businesses and witnessed the driver shooting out of a truck toward the jewelry store and speeding away.

During the investigation, detectives identified the truck involved in the incident, which is owned by former deputy Michael Soto.

On July 2, Soto was brought in for questioning. He resigned that same day.

As the investigation continued, detectives worked with the state attorney’s office to approve a warrant for Soto’s arrest.

On Tuesday, Soto turned himself in at the Lee County Jail.

He is charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle and shooting a deadly missile into a public building.

LCSO hired Soto on Nov. 19, 2018. At the time of his resignation, he was assigned to the corrections bureau.