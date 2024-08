Credit: WINK News

The Weather Authority is tracking Potential Tropical System #5 as it heads toward the Atlantic.

According to the National Hurricane Center, as of the 8 p.m. advisory, there is a Potential Tropical System #5. It is expected to be upgraded to a Hurricane by the middle of the week.

Potential Tropical System #5 gets its designation because it does not have a closed circulation so it cannot be considered a tropical depression but it is expected to impact land as a tropical storm.

It has sustained winds of 30 mph which is double the average forward motion of a tropical system.

The system is expected to be well east of Florida but will bring greater surf and rip currents to the state.

It is expected to strengthen into a Hurricane by the middle of the week heading into the Atlantic.

If the storm is upgraded to a hurricane, It will be Hurricane Ernesto.

The storm is not expected to directly impact Florida.