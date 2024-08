Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a scene in Sanibel, where they found a gazebo on fire and an injured suspect.

The Sanibel Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have been on the scene located on Buttonwood Lane since late Wednesday.

According to police, a person attempted to break into an occupied unit on Buttonwood Lane.

Upon arrival, officers apprehended the injured suspect, who was then transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The status of the suspect is currently unknown.

According to Sanibel Police, the investigation was then turned over to LCSO.

Neighbors spoke with WINK News, detailing that they witnessed the gazebo on fire around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Sanibel Fire District responded to extinguish the fire.

