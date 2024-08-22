Saving this Labor Day with sales around SWFL

WINK News
Omalizumab, an FDA-approved drug traditionally prescribed to treat asthma, has been found to limit allergic reactions in people with multiple food allergies.
The high debate about this building will soon be over. Right now people are talking about what will happen to the Richards building in downtown Fort Myers.
The Florida Department of Transportation told us the volume of traffic is going to be high regardless since this is a popular area.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred near Ava Maria.
Governor Ron DeSantis’ environmental agency is considering plans to turn some of Florida’s park spaces into areas that feature more recreational amenities, and people are not happy.
The Port Royal Club got the go-ahead to move forward with its $100 million reconstruction after roughly 10 hours of hearings and continued opposition by a neighbor concerned about excessive noise.
Former Fort Myers Mayor Bruce Tolford Grady passed away on Aug. 14 at the age of 73.
The store on the corner of Periwinkle Way and Tarpon Bay Road was the third location of a business that opened in 1899, making it the longest-running business in Southwest Florida.
Punta Gorda City Council members Aug. 21 unanimously decided to proceed with a design and engineering study for about 1,400 households in the Charlotte Park section currently on septic systems.
The Fort Myers Police Department confirmed an active investigation at a home on Lemongrass Drive, with SWAT on the scene.
The DNC’s third night showcased a familiar former president, Bill Clinton, and introduced more Americans to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, little known outside his state until Vice President Kamala Harris selected him as her running mate.
The last Big Lots store in Collier County is among those closing this fall as the discount retailer plans to shutter hundreds of locations nationwide because of financial losses.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a woman wanted for stealing over $700 worth of clothing from a Fort Myers store.
A woman has been arrested after fleeing from Cape Coral police officers and then crashing with unrestrained children in the backseat.
Labor Day is on September 2; for many stores, that means sales.
Whether you’re in the market for a new refrigerator, a high-tech oven, or a budget-friendly microwave, this Labor Day brings a wide range of choices to pick from, and they come at a discount. Sandy McMillan’s looking to score a deal.
“I am looking for a compact stackable washer and dryer,” said McMillian.
Retailers, like Lowe’s, are ahead of the game this year, starting sales earlier and keeping them going longer.
“Up to September 11, we have up to 40% off select appliances, all the way to $7500 off of two or more major appliances we have the buy more save more going on,” said Brandon Louis, Lowe’s Manager.
Home Depot has discounts and rebates.
“Stoves, refrigerators, microwaves, and dryers are included, you can save up to $450 depending on what you buy,” said Bill Cooper, Home Depot Appliance Specialist.
And at good deals appliances, yellow and orange sale signs are everywhere.
“We have this whirlpool side-by-side fridge usually $1599, we have it on sale for the holiday for $1099,” said Mike Olson, general manager for Good Deals Appliances. “We also have a whirlpool dishwasher on special is a stainless steel tub nice and quiet 47 decibels and is discounted by $400.”
And that competition is exactly what helps shoppers’ wallets.
“There’s lot of competition and lot of places that are offering sales and when the holiday comes up,” said McMillian.
Everybody has a sale.
Off-season is another great time to save.
For example, an air conditioner may cost less in January than in June. Also, don’t be afraid to bargain.