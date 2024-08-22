Saving this Labor Day with sales around SWFL

Labor Day is on September 2; for many stores, that means sales.

Whether you’re in the market for a new refrigerator, a high-tech oven, or a budget-friendly microwave, this Labor Day brings a wide range of choices to pick from, and they come at a discount. Sandy McMillan’s looking to score a deal.

“I am looking for a compact stackable washer and dryer,” said McMillian.

Retailers, like Lowe’s, are ahead of the game this year, starting sales earlier and keeping them going longer.

“Up to September 11, we have up to 40% off select appliances, all the way to $7500 off of two or more major appliances we have the buy more save more going on,” said Brandon Louis, Lowe’s Manager.

Home Depot has discounts and rebates.

“Stoves, refrigerators, microwaves, and dryers are included, you can save up to $450 depending on what you buy,” said Bill Cooper, Home Depot Appliance Specialist.

And at good deals appliances, yellow and orange sale signs are everywhere.

“We have this whirlpool side-by-side fridge usually $1599, we have it on sale for the holiday for $1099,” said Mike Olson, general manager for Good Deals Appliances. “We also have a whirlpool dishwasher on special is a stainless steel tub nice and quiet 47 decibels and is discounted by $400.”

And that competition is exactly what helps shoppers’ wallets.

“There’s lot of competition and lot of places that are offering sales and when the holiday comes up,” said McMillian.

Everybody has a sale.

Off-season is another great time to save.

For example, an air conditioner may cost less in January than in June. Also, don’t be afraid to bargain.