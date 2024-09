Three teenagers are safe after getting caught in a rip current on Monday.

“We saw it. They were deep. And really they were screaming, some one of them, ‘help me. Help me’,” said witnesses Karim.

Cries for help brought people out to save the day from the shore.

“Everyone ran to to go help,” said Karim. “Like 10, 15 that ran into the water, and then, plus whoever came after, you know, to help as well. So it was, it was like a big crowd, like 20 or 25 per people”

The Sanibel Fire Department said the three teens got swept out by a rip current at Lighthouse Beach on Monday.

All three were able to be brought back to the shore thanks to those on those bystanders who rushed to their rescue.

“We got water bottles and, you know, to help just and then they grabbed her out of the water. She was just laying down on the beach close by,” said Karim.

Rip currents are nothing new, they claimed the life of a teen on Sanibel earlier this summer.

“You have to be so mindful of the tides and it changes momentarily, changes from minute to minute. ” said beachgoer Angie Royalty. “If you do get caught up in what you feel is a swift current, to just swim parallel to the shore and to remain calm”

Those three teens and their rescuers were able to safely leave the beach.

Stories of heroes in beach chairs left many feeling grateful this Labor Day.

“My goodness, is people that helped them knew what to do, and yeah, I’m probably saved a lot of lives,” said Thomas Royalty.

All three teens were given medical attention when they were brought to shore. One teen was taken to the hospital for further testing on Monday.