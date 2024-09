Friends and family are still seeking justice after the murder of a 15-year-old girl from Cape Coral in March of 2024.

We don’t know who pulled the trigger or if there are more people involved, but what is known is that it’s been nearly 6 months since Kayla Rincon-Miller’s family last saw her.

“I wish you were here with us; I really wish you were here,” said Kayla’s friend Vanessa Alvaredo.

A loss like Kayla Rincon-Miller‘s is even harder on those who are still waiting for answers.

“I’ve been crying all day. Like, every time I even think of her. It’s not real. I’m in denial right now for sure,” said Bailee Powell.

The night that claimed her life shook up a neighborhood.

“Heard the sirens again,” said James Kelly. “Then all of a sudden, inside of the house just lit up a strobe lights. So I stepped outside and it was just emergency personnel all over the place.”

It also left a family already in mourning to cope with a life lost too soon.

“Kayla’s grand great grandmother has just passed one day prior to Kayla passing. She lived for 95 years, and poor Kayla only got 15,” said Kayla’s cousin, Sharmaine Lopez. “We want to see justice, and we will.”

Kayla’s murder is still an active investigation.

Back in April, Cape Coral police said more arrests would be coming, and in another police report, one of the suspects, Christopher Horne, was overheard telling his mom there were others involved in the murder.

But in the meantime, the indictments bring her family one step closer to justice.