Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking isolated storms that could occur throughout the afternoon in our inland communities.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Showers are in the forecast for our inland communities, with scattered showers and storms likely in the afternoon. The rain is expected to subside by 5 p.m.”

Wednesday

Hot and steamy day ahead with temperatures in the lower 90s for highs this afternoon.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 102 – 107°. Communities west of I-75 will be drier today, with isolated storms possibly occurring between 2 – 5 p.m.

Those storms move east and into our inland communities, where scattered storms are likely to occur through the afternoon and evening.

Thursday

Warm and humid start to the day with sun and clouds for the morning commute. Afternoon rain and storms will once again develop and impact most of Southwest Florida through the afternoon and evening with more of those heading farther inland through the day. High temperatures remain quite consistent and in the lower 90s.

Friday

Sun and clouds with warm and humid conditions for your Friday morning commute. While we are starting dry, we’ll see scattered rain and storms for the afternoon and evening. Highs will be quite hot again and in the lower 90s.

The Weather Authority is watching the tropics closely.

Hurricane Francine is impacting the northern Gulf Coast states on Wednesday, and two other areas of interest are moving west in the Central Atlantic.

Hurricane Francine is forecast to strengthen into a Category 2 Hurricane before making landfall along the central Louisiana coastline this Wednesday afternoon/early evening.

Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings are in effect for portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge for portions of the Upper Texas and Louisiana coastlines where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect.

Damaging and life-threatening hurricane-force winds are expected in portions of southern Louisiana Wednesday, where a hurricane warning is in effect.

Francine is expected to bring heavy rainfall and the risk of considerable flash flooding for much of Louisiana and Mississippi through Thursday.

An area of low pressure designated as AL92 is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic.

Environmental conditions are appearing less conducive to development during the next few days, when some development of this system is possible.

Right now, this system looks to remain weak and not a concern.

Over the next seven days, there is a 30% chance of further development.

A trough of low pressure designated as AL93 is located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

In a couple of days, this trough is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave.

After that, environmental conditions appear favorable for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

The Weather Authority is watching this area closely as it looks to become Tropical Storm Gordon this weekend as it moves through the Central Atlantic.

Over the next seven days, there is a 90% chance of further development.

A small but well-defined area of low pressure several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The proximity of dry air near the system is expected to limit additional development over

the next couple of days before environmental conditions become even less conducive by this weekend as it moves slowly west-northwestward.

Over the next seven days, there is a 10% chance of further development.

A non-tropical area of low pressure could form along a residual frontal boundary a few hundred miles off the southeastern U.S. coastline in a few days.

Thereafter, some subtropical or tropical development is possible during the early part of next week as the system meanders over the Gulf Stream or drifts slowly northward.

Over the next seven days, there is a 20% chance of further development.