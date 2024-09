Credit: Liz Gorman

Launching a week earlier than originally announced, the massive Great Wolf Lodge South Florida resort and indoor water park will open Sept. 18, in the Naples area.

The 500-room Great Wolf Lodge offers a sizable economic impact to Collier County with its wealth of family fun under one roof, including its expansive water park and adventure park with many dining and entertainment options. Great Wolf’s 22nd location in the nation and the first in Florida broke ground in July 2022 on 20 acres in the City Gate commerce park, sandwiched between two other impressive local economic drivers—Paradise Coast Sports Complex and Uline distribution center.

“We’re really excited to be part of this community and help contribute to the success. You did an incredible job with the sports complex and all the other development. We expect the synergies between us and Paradise Coast Sports Complex will create a very unique draw that I don’t think we have at any other location,” said Steve Jacobson, vice president of domestic development for Chicago-based Great Wolf Resorts. “The draw of these two developments side by side will help attract families locally and regionally by creating a bigger destination experience, and give them a unique and another reason to stay longer—which will benefit Collier County and South Florida. It will additionally drive new tax dollars to Collier County.”

Jacobson cited a third-party report commissioned by the county that forecasts the resort’s generation of more than $5 billion in new net spending and $2.4 billion in new net earnings over the next 30 years.

