Julian Graham holds his own on the football practice field at Lehigh Senior High School. He knew from a young age this sport was for him.

“I had anger issues when I was a little kid,” Graham said. “And I wanted to just evolve playing football and playing football helped me control my anger allow me to control self-esteem.”

After playing Pop Warner for the Cypress Lake Hornets, Julian is now playing varsity football as a 14-year-old freshman. Head coach Antwan Dixon knew over the summer that Graham was worht the roster spot.

Dixon explained, “he goes a 100 percent all the time. Even if he’s tired, sometimes I have to tell him to chill out because he literally goes hard every single play. And sometimes he doesn’t make the right play, but at least he’s going hard.”

Graham’s relentlessness will be rewarded in January when he’ll take part in the Dream Football Classic All-American Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons.

Graham recalled, “I was getting out of practice and my mom told me. She said oh guess what? Yeah mom. She’s like we got an invite to All-American. I almost shed a tear. I was crying. I’m like ain’t no way I did it mama.”

The freshman is excited to represent his team and his community against players all over the country.

Graham said while tapping his chest, “it comes from the heart.”

He added, “I was surprised when I got picked. You know its just I don’t even know. It’s just I did it I’m proud.”