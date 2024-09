It’s been nearly two years since Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida, and this event has just what you need to tackle the home improvement project you’ve been procrastinating.

Autumn is officially upon us, which means activity is ramping up for the annual Fall Home and Garden Show in Downtown Fort Myers at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center.

The event started at 10 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m., and it’s where people can expect to find a lot of their home needs, whether it’s interior design shutters or flooring.

WINK News reporter Zoe Warner spoke with multiple vendors throughout the day, including Mike Gaume, the owner of Florida Screen and Shutter, who walked her through some of the various options available to homeowners who wish to prepare this storm season.

“With the hurricane stuff looming out there, we’re trying to give customers the best options, the easiest options for hurricane protection,” Gaume explained.

Sunday marks the 28th annual Fall Home and Garden Show, so whether you’re looking for holiday decorations, or inspiration for your next home project, all new products and services can be found there.

And, admission is free!

The show features local and regional companies with plenty of vendor booths for people to choose from.

WINK also spoke with Bill Anderson, the President of Expo Management, “It’s been a great ride in Fort Myers, where we started our business, and 28 years later we now have produced 657 home and garden shows, from Naples, Florida to Knoxville, Tennessee.”

Anderson went on to explain, “Homeowners and the would-be-homeowners and the soon-to-be-homeowners love to come to home and garden shows. They get ideas, they meet contractors, they meet subcontractors, and they just find the things that they need at the home and garden show.”

The event is going on until 4 p.m. on Sunday, and admission is free!