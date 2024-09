Construction to the Sanibel Causeway began one week after Hurricane Ian destroyed it. The storm battered and washed away large chunks of the causeway.

Emergency repairs were completed on Oct. 19, 2022.

Today, the work continues to build a better, stronger, and more resilient causeway. The reason is simple: to prevent another Ian washout.

The causeway is a vital link between Sanibel Island and the mainland. Without it in the days after Ian, people used boats to travel back and forth.

“It was severed in seven places,” said Richard Johnson. The Sanibel Causeway after Hurricane Ian. CREDIT: FDOT

Johnson is a long-time Sanibel resident. You may know him from Bailey’s General Store and he’s also the mayor.

“The approaches were completely washed away,” he said.

He knows what a lifeline this roadway is, and now, big boulders will fortify it.

“Those armor stones are the key,” said Janella Newsome with the Florida Department of Transportation.

“They’re more dense; therefore, they’re going to help with the resiliency, particularly when there’s a storm surge,” Newsome said.

In total, 120,000 tons of granite armor stone are placed where the land meets the water atop steel sheet piles that are driven 50 feet into the ground and locked together.

A weighty solution with a high-tech twist.

“The excavators have GPSs on them, so they can detect specifically where the rock is, kind of determine how much it weighs and know where to put it exactly, so, yes, there’s a method to the madness,” Newsome added.

This is reinforcing the frontlines for years to come.

The FDOT portion of the project is expected to be complete by the end of the year. After that, Lee County plans to add recreational amenities, including parks.