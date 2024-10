This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Jesus David Andrade’s wanted in Collier County. His bond has been revoked on charges of the possession of cocaine and written threats to kill or do bodily injury. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told us the 29-year-old was last known to live in Immokalee, where he worker as a roofer and a lawn care worker.

Collier County is working to track down Ferenc Palfalvi. He stands accused of violating probation for habitually driving with a suspended or revoked license, a felony. He has several tattoos on his face. The 33-year-old moves between Lee and Collier Counties and has connections in Lehigh Acres and Naples.

Debra Parsley rounded out the most wanted Wednesday trio. The 52-year-old violated Lee County probation for grand theft. Court records show she pled guilty to stealing over $1,100 worth of items from Walmart. Look for her in North Fort Myers.

If you have seen any of the people featured in this week’s Most Wanted Wednesday, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.