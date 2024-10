A highly debated topic that is going to be on the ballot in the state of Florida this November is Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana.

The Collier County Commission opposes the amendment, and now a local sheriff is also speaking against it.

“I’ve been waiting for it to happen 20 years,” said one southwest Florida voter.

For those who vote yes, adults 21 years and older would be allowed to possess up to three ounces of marijuana.

“This is backed by a lot of money by some big people that want Florida to fail in the future because they don’t like the fact that Florida is what we are and what we stand for,” said Daniel Kowal with the Collier Board of Commissioners.

Last month, Collier County commissioners made their stance clear, and then WINK News sat down with Sheriff Bill Prummell of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, who made his stance clear as well.

“We’re dealing with mental health and substance use disorders already. Do we really need to expand upon that? No, we don’t. It’s been a failed experiment in other states. This amendment here is only about money,” said Prummell.

But not everyone feels that way.

“At my age, 72, I smoke every day, and the reason why I smoke is I don’t wanna take pain pills. It takes care of my aches and pains,” said the southwest Florida voter.

“I’m definitely for legalizing marijuana. I see medical purposes in it. I don’t smoke, but I think legalization is the right thing to do,” said another voter.

But Sheriff Prumell is not so confident about that.

“If we do this and it turns out to be a failed social experiment, which I do think it will be, and it’s in the constitution, we’re stuck with it,” said Prummel.

WINK News also contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, which said it would continue to uphold the law and, if voters decide to pass Amendment 3, LCSO will adjust its policy and procedures accordingly.