Charlotte County and its communities were hit hard by hurricanes Helene and Milton, and Peace River Wesleyan Church was no exception.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan visited the church on Saturday morning as the congregation prepared for a major clean-up effort, demonstrating that even devastating floods cannot shake their faith.

The clean-up kicked off at 9 a.m., but people showed up earlier, eager to help.

The community’s clean-up effort is intended to help the Peace River Wesleyan Church when it needs it most after the devastating flooding from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Volunteers will help clean up debris hurled ashore from the hurricane, and both buildings need to be gutted.

Mark Benedict, the senior pastor of the Peace River Wesleyan Church, lives next to the church, but he said that he hasn’t been able to stay there since the storm.

About 80 volunteers, including some from Awaken Church and Awaken Outreach from North Port, are expected to show their support and help the cause.

It will take a lot of help to clean all of the debris around the church and property, so the church is asking people to bring a wheelbarrow or rake with them if possible.

They also recommend wearing boots and gloves. Food and drinks will be provided.

Anyone with spare time is encouraged to participate in the clean-up effort.