On Fort Myers Beach recovery efforts from the back-to-back storms still have a long way to go. With the debris mostly cleaned up, the beach now needs some nourishment.

Vice Mayor Adderholt told WINK News that Milton and Helene were extremely difficult on the residents and businesses of Fort Myers Beach in terms of the hardship and cleaning up but it hasn’t affected the overall progress on Fort Myers Beach and he said they are moving onward and upward.

Projects like the Big Carlos Pass Bridge being redone and a newly renovated entryway on the north end bridge should improve traffic, along with new street lights going up and down Estero Blvd and the side streets.

Another project moving Fort Myers Beach forward is a massive beach renourishment program that has started on the north end and is moving all the way south and should be done by the end of the year.

“I think with Milton and Helene, you’ve got a lot of fatigue and a little bit of PTSD after those, particularly after Ian, and it’s just been hard on folks,” said Adderholt. “But as we end hurricane season, hopefully, put that behind us, with all the progress that’s being made on Fort Myers Beach, that optimism will hopefully resurface again, and people will get moving and move forward. We’re very encouraged.”

Now the big question remains: Will Fort Myers Beach keep its FEMA discount after all these storms?

WINK News asked the vice mayor, who said FEMA will make their decision on Nov. 18, but he hopes the town can keep it, especially with all the work that has been done.