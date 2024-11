The question of what will happen to the Sanibel Outlets has been top of mind for many years now.

Now one of the developers for the land is showing us these very ambitious renderings for what would go in its place.

It would include everything from housing, a hotel, fine dining, public green space, and even a performing arts center. The developer is calling it a testament to Fort Myers’ past…and a bold step toward its future.

Calusa Grande, as it’s been named, is the brainchild of Fort Myers Future, which is run by a fifth-generation Fort Myers resident and his friend.

Renderings on their website show somewhere they say are designed to be more than just a place to live, work, and play. Instead, it aims to be somewhere that is also sustainable, embraces innovation and fosters a vibrant lifestyle.

In addition to the 298 multi-family units, plans show 50 thousand square feet for retail, office, and restaurant space. Developers say the layout would encourage foot traffic and a pedestrian-friendly atmosphere.

WINK News anchor Taylor Wirtz showed the plans to locals in the area today to see what they thought.

The reaction was mixed but overall positive.

“I don’t know how it’s going to sit in the area. I know a lot of people are probably not going to like it, but if it’s going to be help beneficial, I don’t have anything against it, especially if it has performing arts,” said Reflection Lakes resident, Diana Gray.

“I think bottom line, it’s just like, for me, I want something that’s not really something that’s not can. Or toward high end, it’s looking more high end, which is wonderful and great, but I think something that has more of a like local feel,” said Sanibel resident Michelle Gonzalez.

While not everyone is 100% on board with the project, one thing that every local said was that they’re just glad something is finally happening to this spot after it sat desolate for more than two years.