A dump truck overturned on Ortiz Avenue in Fort Myers. CREDIT: WINK News

Traffic has been disrupted in Fort Myers due to an overturned dump truck at Ortiz Avenue and Colonial Boulevard.

It happened at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, and the dump truck spilled debris mostly on Ortiz, where there is already extensive ongoing construction due to the expansion of the avenue.

As of 3:45 p.m. crews had begun clearing the debris and putting it into another dump truck using a crane.

Law enforcement is also on the scene.

The northbound lanes of Ortiz Avenue remain closed at Colonial Avenue causing major backups northbound on Six Mile Cypress Parkway, which becomes Ortiz after crossing Colonial.

There are also slowdowns westbound on Colonial back to Forum Boulevard as well as from the southbound exit of Interstate 75 to Colonial westbound.

It remains unknown if there were any injuries or if other vehicles were involved.

What caused the dump truck to overturn is currently unknown.

