The driver accused of causing a five-vehicle crash that killed one person has been arrested on multiple charges.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal traffic crash that occurred on Monday on Logan Boulevard and Vanderbilt Beach Road in Collier County.

The driver of the Kia Sedan, 22-year-old Jason David Petion of Miami, was injured in the crash, transported and later released from the hospital.

Once released, FHP placed Petion under arrest for vehicular homicide, fleeing and eluding causes injury/death and driving without a driver’s license causes injury/death with a vehicle.

According to FHP, on Monday at 1:46 p.m., troopers responded and located a “Be On The Look Out” (BOLO) for a 2024 Kia sedan that had earlier fled from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office on Interstate 75.

While actively fleeing from FHP, the Kia traveled south on Logan Boulevard at a high speed.

The Kia driver blew a red light at the intersection of Vanderbilt Beach Road and collided with four other vehicles.

The four other vehicles involved sustained damage and minor injuries to the drivers, a 24-year-old passenger in the back seat of the Kia Petion was driving was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Petion is being held without bond. The crash remains under investigation.