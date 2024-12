Photo by Anna-Louise on Pexels.com

The countdown is on for 2025 as people around the globe prepare to give 2024 its final send-off this New Year’s Eve.

In Southwest Florida, several events are set to be held as locals usher in the new year.

Festivities in downtown Fort Myers will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and run until 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The iconic New Year’s ball drop will occur near the Luminary Hotel, with live music, fireworks, and plenty of food and drinks available to keep the party rolling.

WINK News spoke with Trisha Davis, owner of Scoops on First, about what business owners can expect as New Year’s marks the official start of tourist season in Southwest Florida.

“It’s been a tough off-season this year between hurricanes, the bridge, and the election. It’s just been a bad off-season, so anytime there’s any event, especially a long event that’s about six hours long,” said Davis. “It’s very good for all of our businesses, and I believe we will be very happy to have it after a very rough off-season.”

The Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department will host its New Year’s Eve Celebration in Downtown Cape Coral at Southeast 47th Terrace from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The family-friendly free celebration will have its trademark two ball drops, one at 8 p.m. and one at midnight. There will also be live music, food vendors, fireworks, and more.

In Fort Myers Beach, merriment will be plenty as party-goers congregate at Bayside Park for live music, drinking, and eating.

After the ball drops at midnight, the fireworks will begin offshore of the Times Square area.

Note: The Matanzas Pass Bridge will be closed to oncoming traffic from 11 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Big Carlos Pass Bridge on the south end of the Island will be open.

LeeTran will offer extended services extended transportation services in Downtown Fort Myers and on Fort Myers Beach for New Year’s Eve festivities.

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, will host its New Year’s Eve Black-Tie Gala.

The event will include a five-course champagne dinner and dancing, with live music performed by international jazz musician Stella Cole.

Elegant, formal attire is suggested for an evening of celebration, including dinner and dancing.

For more information and to purchase your ticket, click here.

In Punta Gorda, Fisherman’s Village will hold its bombastic New Year’s Eve Celebration and Fireworks Display.

According to PureFlorida.com, “This family-friendly event runs from 6 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31 and will keep you entertained throughout the night. Hundreds join the celebration and keep the dance floor at Center Court groovin’ until the clock strikes midnight!”