A seven-figure gift has provided the base for Opera Naples, Theater in the Garden and the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation to build an international center for the arts, the group announced Jan. 14.

The organizations said the location won’t be disclosed until negotiations for the land are official. The donor requested anonymity, and the opera didn’t disclose the amount of the donation, only that it is seven figures, at this time.

Discussions for a multiuse center began in November 2023, when Nicoletta Pavarotti, president of the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation, accepted an invitation to create a U.S. home for her organization on the land. According to the organizations, it is planned to be a multipurpose space designed to honor the legacy of the world-famous tenor while also filling the need for such a multiuse facility in Naples.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.