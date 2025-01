With the first blow of the whistle, it was time to get to work for FC Naples. The club hit the pitch at Paradise Coast Sports Complex Wednesday for the first practice in the club’s history.

“So far it’s been messages, DMs getting to know the guys,” FC Naples goalkeeper Edward “Lalo” Delgado said. “But to put a face on everything and get to know everyone really good. You see the qualities come out on first day. A lot of people hungry and ready to perform.”

Wednesday gave us a first look at the FC Naples roster, which includes players representing 12 different nationalities.

“To be able to bring different talent different styles different philosophies into one locker room is incredible I think for the fans,” FC Naples head coach Matt Poland said. “Also they get to see somebody maybe from their country represented which is a special moment.”

The players on this FC Naples roster understand the opportunity they have to set the identity of this club in its inaugural season.

“It allows us to come in the locker room and create that culture that winning mentality that positive energy that is a locker room that people want to be a part of every single day and we can foster that growth,” FC Naples center back Brecc Evans said.

That was stressed by Poland before the team started practice.

“You guys are the first professional players representing Naples history,” Poland said. “So you set the standard today and every day after this. You set the standard for what you want that crest to represent from the players side.”

In a day full of first impressions, Delgado is confident in his club heading into the club’s debut season in USL League One.

“I think we’re going to turn some heads this season,” Delgado said. “And that’s why I came here. I like to win. I’m really competitive and I’m really eager to see if you know we’re able to do that.”

FC Naples hosts its first game on March 8 against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.