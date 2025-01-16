Drivers react to FDOT project on US 41 in North Fort Myers

Many drivers were met with an unexpected hold-up on Monday: lane closures on U.S. 41, from the Caloosahatchee River to Bayshore Road.

Heavy traffic is being caused by a Florida Department of Transportation project which is frustrating drivers.

“I’m seeing people yelling, honking horns and a lot of anger,” said Dominick Saladino, a Cape Coral resident who was surprised by the lane closures earlier this week.

Alyce Wade is a North Fort Myers resident. She said the traffic gave her memories of driving at her old home in Seattle.

“It’s bumper to bumper, going five miles an hour,” said Wade. “It reminds me of coming back from where I came from.”

The $11.2 million project, which involves constructing a continuously raised median, is intended to improve safety, enhance traffic flow and reduce crashes.

FDOT also plans to install two pedestrian hybrid beacons south of Pondella Road and at Mariana Avenue and to resurface the roadway, with a completion date set for late 2025.

Saladino recommended drivers find alternate routes, like he did, to reach their destinations on time.

“You just gotta take it with a grain of salt, and if you don’t like it, take another route, or leave a little earlier,” said Saladino. “That’s the only thing that got me upset, is that I didn’t know about it the first couple days, but now I leave earlier, and so everything’s back to normal. Just a little more time.”

FDOT told WINK News, full median lane closures on US 41 will be present as crews begin work on directional medians. Drivers can expect these closures to last an estimated five weeks.

As crews complete work up and down the corridor, newly constructed directional medians will be opened back up for drivers to access.

Drivers should anticipate additional portions of the medians to take up to an estimated three months.

The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather or unexpected conditions. For more information on this project, click here.