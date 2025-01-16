Drivers react to FDOT project on US 41 in North Fort Myers

WINK News
WINK News
Tensions rose during Thursday’s meeting with the Lee County Port Authority and county commissioners over RSW’s budget.
The tragedy of veteran suicide impacts far too many families.
Devastating damage was brought to the Lakeport Community in Glades County on October 2024, after the strongest tornado to ever hit southwest Florida ripped the neighborhood to shreds.
Is it a tragedy or is it a crime that’s gone unpunished?
Drivers are reacting to the traffic being caused by a Florida Department of Transportation project at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Pine Island Road.
Bishop Verot High School boys basketball head coach Matt Herting celebrates 500 career wins and reflects on 29 years coaching the sport.
Shy Wolf Sanctuary will soon host its 6th annual Wolfstock Music and Brewfest.
Mortality rates for cancer continue to decline. The American Cancer Society’s annual report says there was a 34% decrease in deaths between 1991 and 2022, but the report isn’t all good news.
A Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured after being struck by a suspect’s vehicle.
A man has been arrested after a carjacking turned into a chase that crossed county lines.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the calls for Sheriff Carmine Marceno to resign on Thursday.
The show must go on. 239 Fest, which was canceled last year due to Hurricane Milton, will be returning and bigger than ever.
Naples City Council unanimously agreed Deputy City Manager Gary Young will become city manager, formalizing a decision made two days earlier.
Southwest Floridians were asked to come out and support the family of fallen Charlotte County Deputy Sgt. Elio Diaz, and you showed up.
Collier County commissioners increased their opposition to possibly relocating Naples Airport, supporting a resolution against two sites near Ave Maria and rejecting the airport authority’s request for assistance.
Many drivers were met with an unexpected hold-up on Monday: lane closures on U.S. 41, from the Caloosahatchee River to Bayshore Road.
Heavy traffic is being caused by a Florida Department of Transportation project which is frustrating drivers.
“I’m seeing people yelling, honking horns and a lot of anger,” said Dominick Saladino, a Cape Coral resident who was surprised by the lane closures earlier this week.
Alyce Wade is a North Fort Myers resident. She said the traffic gave her memories of driving at her old home in Seattle.
“It’s bumper to bumper, going five miles an hour,” said Wade. “It reminds me of coming back from where I came from.”
The $11.2 million project, which involves constructing a continuously raised median, is intended to improve safety, enhance traffic flow and reduce crashes.
FDOT also plans to install two pedestrian hybrid beacons south of Pondella Road and at Mariana Avenue and to resurface the roadway, with a completion date set for late 2025.
Saladino recommended drivers find alternate routes, like he did, to reach their destinations on time.
“You just gotta take it with a grain of salt, and if you don’t like it, take another route, or leave a little earlier,” said Saladino. “That’s the only thing that got me upset, is that I didn’t know about it the first couple days, but now I leave earlier, and so everything’s back to normal. Just a little more time.”
FDOT told WINK News, full median lane closures on US 41 will be present as crews begin work on directional medians. Drivers can expect these closures to last an estimated five weeks.
As crews complete work up and down the corridor, newly constructed directional medians will be opened back up for drivers to access.
Drivers should anticipate additional portions of the medians to take up to an estimated three months.
The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather or unexpected conditions. For more information on this project, click here.