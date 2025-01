The deadly crash involving an American Airlines Commercial Flight and a military Black Hawk helicopter is affecting flights at Southwest Florida International Airport.

According to federal aviation officials, the American Eagle flight carrying 64 people had taken off from Wichita, Kansas, and was approaching for landing when the collision occurred.

The helicopter was on a training mission with three on board and was on its way to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. when it crossed into the plane’s path.

Search and rescue crews have switched to recovery efforts, pulling bodies out of the Potomac River.

As of 8 a.m., 28 bodies had been recovered.

Even though Southwest Florida is over a thousand miles away, when our country sees a national tragedy like this, it impacts all of us.

So many people are feeling devastated hearing the news as they prepare to travel on Thursday morning.

WINK News spoke to one man heading to Pennsylvania. He thinks this unthinkable event will become even harder to process as we learn the names of the victims.

“When you see something so tragic, and you’re going about your day, and it involves the same way of travel, it’s probably more present in your mind,” said Jerome Foley. “It’s not something that I think is going to stop people from getting on their planes today, but I’m sure that anybody who hears about it, is certainly going to be thinking about it just a little bit more.”

Even as the recovery of bodies and aircraft wreckage continues, Reagan National Airport is scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

While officials have said it is safe for the airport to reopen, each airline will make decisions on their flights.