A proposed glamping site in Hendry County has sparked a heated debate among neighbors. County commissioners have given their final approval for the project, but opposition remains strong within the community.

Rancho Diana, a family-owned glamping site, is set to offer a new kind of escape amid dirt roads and quiet countryside.

“We’re extremely happy and excited. It has been a long process,” said Deisy Prieto, owner of Rancho Diana.

However, not everyone shares Prieto’s excitement. Krista Fischer, a LaDeca resident, expressed her disappointment.

“We’re disappointed, but we are not defeated,” said Fischer. “We’re going to continue to fight this to preserve our peaceful way of living. The neighbors said a hard no. The commissioners just didn’t hear us.”

Fischer emphasized that their fight is far from over and mentioned the possibility of appealing the decision.

“Until this is an absolute, set-in-stone, done deal, we’re not stopping,” said Fischer. “Maybe we could have some private, personal meetings with the commissioners, and maybe they can change their outlook,” said Fischer.

Despite the pushback, the county commissioners have given the green light to the glamping site, making it the first of its kind in Hendry County. Prieto shared some of the planned activities for the site.

“We have many activities in mind,” said Prieto. “Egg picking in the morning to make your own breakfast is a great thing. Farm-to-table experience, fishing at the lake, cooking lessons. We’re also going to have a clubhouse to offer many activities. A petting zoo for the kids is going to be amazing.”

The Prieto family is working with engineers to finalize the design, including cabins, roads and amenities. As they plan their next steps, the community remains divided on the development.

