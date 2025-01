In Henry County, rugged camping, or glamping, is at the center of a neighborhood fight.

Some neighbors said it will be a nuisance.

When you drive through the dirt roads of Ladeca, you’re surrounded by nature and wildlife, the same beauty the Prieto family wants to share with glampers.

Daisy Prieto and her family, owners of a medical wellness clinic in Clewiston and longtime members of the community, are behind a glamping development proposal.

“We went to the national conference for glamping in Colorado,” said Prieto. “To our surprise, it was huge. It was a whole five days. But there were people from everywhere. All the world was there.”

Prieto said she and her family will bring jobs and business to the area.

“It’s not something that we’re doing that is not allowed,” said Prieto. “We are following the proper protocol. We’re planning to have a hot tub for each site as well. We’re also going to have an outdoor pool, a jacuzzi [and] an outdoor jacuzzi. We’ll provide food as well. We’re going to have a petting zoo for the kids to go and play with the animals.”

Not everyone in Ladeca is on board with glamping. Many residents said they want to keep their rural lifestyle.

Suzanne Harper is a LaDeca resident. She said that one family shouldn’t have the influence to affect many people in the community.

“It just doesn’t seem right that one party can come in and make changes to our lifestyle that are going to affect us,” said Harper.

Krista Fischer, a LeDeca resident, said she worries about higher taxes, fire risks, plumbing issues and safety concerns when it comes to glamping.

“Poisoning our animals, meaning they would inadvertently not know that my horses can’t have what other horses can have because they’re on a special diet due to health issues,” said Fischer.

There are two upcoming meetings. One is on Monday, where the family’s engineer will address neighbors’ concerns, including a security plan, and another on Jan. 28, when commissioners will make their final decision.