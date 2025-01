Rogelio Prestol, accused of killing his wife, remains in custody and is barred from seeing his children until his murder trial begins.

Charlotte County deputies said Prestol admitted to killing his wife, Jhesandra, following an argument about infidelity.

A judge ordered Prestol to be held without bond and to have no contact with his wife’s family or his two children.

Prestol appeared in court disheveled, wearing a tan jumpsuit and shackles.

“Mr. Prestol will be held no bond on the charge for which he brought before the court of murder,” said Judge Shannon H. McFee of the Charlotte County Court.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office released a portion of Prestol’s 911 call. During the call, Prestol admitted to using a gun and expressed awareness that he would be going to jail.

Jhesandra’s three brothers attended the court proceedings to support their sister, who was described as a protector of the family.

“She was a loving… was like the protector of the family,” said Benjamin Martin, Jhesandra’s brother from Port Charlotte.

Martin revealed that Jhesandra was in the process of filing for divorce before her death.

“The last person that she talked to was my mother,” said Martin. “I don’t know if he assumed that he was talking with somebody else, but his jealousy… it was big. He told me a few weeks ago, ‘If I’m not with her, I can’t be with anybody.'”

WINK News will continue to provide updates as the case progresses.

