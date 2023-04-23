Sunday Forecast

Another chance for storms to end the weekend

Expect isolated showers and storms across Southwest Florida this evening as the Gulf and Atlantic sea breezes converge.

Storm chances will remain in the forecast over the coming days as a series of upper level disturbances and surface moisture will move into the area. Rain chances will stick around until after our next front slides through Thursday into Friday. Behind that next front, we can expect drier weather for the weekend.

Temperatures would typically climb to about 87 degrees for this time of the year. Over the next ten days, high temperatures will sit in the upper 80s and low 90s. The seasonal low temperature is around 65 degrees, but overnight temperatures will be a little warmer this week, in the upper 60s and low 70s. There will be an influx of moisture across our area through much of this week which will help keep overnight temperatures on the warmer side.

Dew points will climb into sticky levels heading into the work week, but they will back off to pleasant levels after the late week cold front. Dew point is the measure of moisture in the atmosphere and when the dew points get into the mid 60s, that’s when it starts to feel sticky. Dew points will sit in the mid to upper 60s throughout most of this week. Weekend dew points will fall into the 50s and low 60s.