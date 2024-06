Dry air in the mid-levels will continue to inhibit rain chances on Friday.

Isolated storms are expected on Friday, mainly in the late afternoon and just after sunset. The best rain coverage will be south of the Caloosahatchee and inland.

Friday: Rain chances remain limited, with dry air in the mid-levels continuing to inhibit storm development.

Isolated showers and storms are more likely in the early evening and approaching sunset. This is expected a bit further south as moisture begins to slide into the area from the southeast.

Friday’s high temperatures will climb into the low and mid-90s, and ‘feels like’ temperatures will be in the triple digits for nearly all of Southwest Florida.

Saturday: Low temperatures are forecast to return to the upper 70s.

Tropical moisture is expected to continue gradually returning to the area. Scattering storms are likely on Saturday and throughout the rest of the weekend.

High temperatures will remain in the low-to-mid 90s during the afternoon.

Sunday: During the morning, low temperatures should start in the upper 70s.

Rain chances and coverage are forecast to increase slightly. This should help cap high temperatures in the low 90s.