Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain showers and increased cloud coverage that may impact your Friday afternoon plans.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “A weak area of low-pressure south and west of Florida along with an approaching warm front will produce increased cloud coverage and isolated rain chances in our area.”

Friday

Clouds continue to stream in with spotty showers this Friday.

Isolated rain will be off and on throughout the day.

Showers will first be in our southern counties, then spread north throughout the afternoon.

Highs will be cool and in the upper 60s.

Saturday

Temperatures will be milder as we start in the 60s on Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the best day this weekend for outdoor plans with warmer temperatures and a few showers possible.

Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain for your Sunday plans as our next cold front arrives.

Sunday morning will start on the drier side, with scattered rain arriving throughout the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.