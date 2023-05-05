Friday’s Furry Friends: Dillon, Judy

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has around 100 dogs in its shelter, all in need of loving homes. Every Friday, WINK News will introduce you to new dogs that could be the perfect additions to your family.

This week’s dogs:

Dillon, a 3 1/2-year-old pit bull terrier. He has a wonderful brindle coat and is fresh off an extended stay at one of GCHS’s fosters.

Dillon is a teddy bear, and the foster reported he was a perfect guest in their home. He loves toys and has a generally goofy demeanor. Dillon was a transfer from Lee County Domestic Animal Services, and his adoption fee is sponsored by GCHS volunteer Bill Bro.

Dillon, a 3 1/2-year-old pit bull terrier available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Judy, an 8-year-old, 28-lb. beagle mix. She is a fabulous walker and very people-friendly. Judy has served as a furry ambassador to many senior homes through the GCHS Senior to Senior visits, in which GCHS volunteers visit senior homes with dogs.

Judy was also a transfer from Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

Judy, an 8-year-old beagle mix available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Hercules, featured in Friday’s Furry Friends on April 28, was adopted, as were Tahiti and Alan Jackson from past Fridays!

There is a dog for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at (239) 332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.