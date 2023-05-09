4 Collier County kids taken to hospital after taking CBD gummies

Ambulance. (Credit: WINK News)

Authorities are investigating after at least four children were taken to the hospital after eating CBD gummies at a Golden Gate home.

According to an incident report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, paramedics were called to the home on 28th Place Southwest for a sick or injured person on Friday.

There, they found children “with red eyes and acting weird.”

According to the report, someone found the candy at their place of employment, the Naples Garden Inn, and brought them back.

An officer noted that the package contained 20 pieces of candy but only four remained.

The children were taken to the hospital and the Department of Children and Families were called.