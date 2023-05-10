Most Wanted Wednesday: Some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects for May 10

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. If you have seen them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Lindsey Cook, 46, is wanted for violating probation for battery on a person age 65 or older.

She has two previous bookings in Naples for resisting and battery/domestic violence.

She could be in Naples but also has connections in Broward County.

After getting busted on burglary and theft charges, Marquis White, 27, failed to show up in court.

Now Lee County has two warrants out for his arrest.

Detectives accused White of breaking into the Ortiz Avenue church in Mid-March and breaking into a truck and stealing several items, including a pair of AirPods that were later tracked to White while he allegedly wore one.

Kristian Foster, 26, earned the distinction this week of being added to the Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted.

He is wanted on grand theft and burglary charges after detectives say he was caught on surveillance video after a string of burglaries.

Investigators recognized Foster because he’s no stranger to law enforcement.

He’s been booked 10 times previously on a variety of charges.

Again, if you’ve run into any of these guys – call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

