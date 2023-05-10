Deputy pulls over driver going 114 mph in DeSoto County; gets $1,100 ticket

State Road 31 in DeSoto County is not a race track, but Tuesday one driver may have thought it was. Deputy Gary Gammond stopped the person after clocking them going 114 miles per hour. The speed limit was 60.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s office warned, “If you cut through the county at dangerous speeds, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit WILL STOP YOU!”

The Sheriff’s office posted video from Deputy Gammond’s cruiser as he clocked the person and then pulled them over.

The driver must appear in court and a got a ticket for $1,103.