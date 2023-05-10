2 men accused of killing Lehigh Acres man Damari Ali

Cameron Williams, 20, and Dayrian Howard, 18. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects stand accused of killing Lehigh Acres man Damari Ali, who was found dead Tuesday.

Watch below or click here.

On Tuesday, LCSO announced that two people were arrested in connection to 21-year-old Ali’s suspicious disappearance and that a body, yet to be identified, had been found.

According to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, 20-year-old Cameron Williams and 18-year-old Dayrian Howard face charges of second-degree murder in Ali’s death.

Damari Ali. Courtesy of his girlfriend’s family

onfirmed through dental records and rapid DNA testing

The night of Wednesday May 3rd, Ali was meeting two others to conduct a drug deal… exact details of this deal and who was buying/selling are still under investigation.

Two suspects planned to shoot and rob him. When Ali pulled up in his car, two suspects shot him. Body was dragged into an empty field, hidden in the brush.

His car was driven by the suspects 8 blocks away and it was found early Thursday morning.

Ali’s family filed report Thursday immediately

Countless hours of searching immediately… K9, drones, aviation forensics and detectives worked with his family to share every single tip

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.