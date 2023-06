Flooding in Arcadia on Wednesday. CREDIT: Nicole Miller

Flooding in Southwest Florida after heavy rain cascaded across our area into the late evening.

Cars were seen driving through flooded roads creating ‘rooster tail’ splashes near the sides of the road.

The picture below was sent in by Nicole Miller, a WINK News viewer, showing flooding in Arcadia.

WINK News viewer Tiffany Marie sent videos of flooding in Arcadia near Amoco.

Tiffany Marie also sent this other video too.