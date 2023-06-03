Charlotte County police prepare for active shooter in Florida schools

More than 30 law enforcement units parked outside a Charlotte County school. Not something you see every day. Or want to.

“Nowadays, it couldn’t be something other than shooting,” said Lieutenant Jason Zakowich, training commander for Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Dozens of cruisers and SUVs were there for good on Thursday. Charlotte County School Resource Officers and Punta Gorda Police met up at Lemon Bay High School for active shooter training.

“With everything going on all the work that we have, it’s easy to forget, the more prepared you offer something and know how to handle it that the smoother it’s going to go” Zakowich said.

They do this every year at a different Charlotte County school each time.

“The SROs have their assigned schools, and that’s where they stay. On a daily day. And if you have someone sick, called sick, we have people cover other schools. So that’s why we’ve tried every year to pick a different school,” Jon Waterhouse said, Juvenile Commander of SRO.

They may be training, but the stakes are high.

“We put officers in situations that elevate their stress, elevate their heart rate, and try to be more lifelike to train for an actual response,” Zakowich said.

Guns are going off. Some officers play shooters and injured victims, screaming for help. They also have a recording of people pleading, “Help me!” to make the experience more real.

Other officers have to find them and put an end to the active threat. And hope the real thing never happens.

“We treat all this as real as possible,” Waterhouse said.