Conviction upheld for roofer who misused COVID relief money

The conviction for the roofer who misused nearly $700,000 of COVID relief money has been upheld.

According to the Department of Justice, the court of appeals rejected Casey Crowther’s claim that Paycheck Protection Program money could be used for anything.

The Department of Justice said he used part of the $2.1 million to buy a boat, a horse and pay off personal credit card debt.

Crowther spent more than a year in prison for it.

Crowther is the owner of Target Roofing and Sheet Metal. He is not affiliated with Crowther Roofing.

Click here and here for more information.