Orangetheory Fitness expands North Naples location, opens new Estero studio

A decade ago, Jim Potesta bought the franchise rights for Orangetheory Fitness in Southwest Florida. Since then, he steadily has expanded to five locations, doubling the size of a North Naples studio and recently opening his newest studio in Estero.

The North Naples location, 7935 Airport-Pulling Road, recently expanded from 2,200 to 4,200 square feet, and the location at the Estero Commons shopping center off Corkscrew Road opened in late March.

“It’s our goal to eventually put one more here in Naples,” said Potesta, who owns 59 of the chain’s 1,400 locations. His stores are in Southwest Florida – Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Estero and two in Collier County – suburban Houston and Seattle.

