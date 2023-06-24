8 Lee County students awarded at Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals

Lee County Logo.

Eight students from Lee County have been honored at the seventh annual Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals.

These savvy inventors are among the over 70 award-winners across the nation, honored June 9. Some of the winners have also featured nationally on Good Morning America, the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Ellen.

And the winners are. . .

Amaya E., an 11th grader from Bonita Springs, won the Patent Application Award, the Originality Award and the Technology of Tomorrow Award. Presented by Raytheon Technologies for Biopurification, the system uses algae to generate electricity and purify the air.

Wally V., a second-grader from Fort Myers, won First Place in the Second Grade Category for Squeaky Clean Machines. This invention is a toy train that kids can use safely in the bath, and coordinate soap train tracks.

Alessandra C., a second-grader from Fort Myers, won Second Place in the Second Grade Category for The Cane Catcher. This device effectively traps cane toads, a toxic invasive species in Florida.

Kurukulasuriya N., a Ninth-grader from Fort Myers, won Second Place in the Ninth Grade Category for KESS: Kinetic Energy Storage System. This is an environmentally-friendly and low-cost backup energy storage system.

Dhruva S., a 10th grader from Fort Myers, won First Place in the 10th Grade Category and the Transportation Industry Award for FLOW. FLOW is an algorithm that aims to improve the efficiency of traffic flow. It leverages the strengths of AI and determines the best Machine Learning algorithm for improving traffic efficiency.

Yusef M., an 11th grader from Fort Myers, won Second Place in the 11th grade category, the Patent Application Award, and the Environmental and Social Impact Award for Synovial Saver. This medical device detects osteoarthritis knee joint health through vibrational sensing methods.

Aum D., a 12th grader from Fort Myers, won Second Place in the 12th Grade Category for Medibound. This low-cost machine is a learning diagnostic device and medical IoT application to combat retinal diseases.

Dhira S., a sixth grader from Fort Myers, won the Animal Care and Pets Industry Award for PetBFound. This is a pet-tracking smart device with audio, video, GPS and LED light features that can attach to an existing dog harness.