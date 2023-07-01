Keeping kids safe while celebrating the Fourth of July

People watching a fireworks show. Credit: WINK News

For many, the Fourth of July is a holiday spent with family and friends. Here are some tips for keeping kids safe around fireworks.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, most injuries caused by fireworks occur on the hands and fingers. Fireworks should be lit away from other people in case they backfire or launch in an unexpected direction.

Do not try to relight a defective firework. All fireworks should be soaked in a bucket of water before disposing of them.

Using a flag or a glow stick instead of a sparkler can be a safer option. If sparklers are used, they should be handled with care: touching a lit sparkler to the skin can result in third-degree burns.

If you’re using a grill, keep children away from the grilling area. The air can get hot and smoky while cooking.

When the family’s going out on the town, designate a specific meeting spot in case you get separated. Crowded events can increase the risk of a child becoming separated from their family.