Sanibel reopens beaches in time for Fourth of July weekend

All of Sanibel Island’s beaches are open once more in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

The island’s Bayside and Causeway Beach parking lots are also open. However, the causeway islands still remain closed.

It’s a sign that Sanibel’s recovery continues after Hurricane Ian in September forced it to close.

“It’s another accomplishment,” said Sanibel Mayor Richard Johnson. “It’s another notch in our belts of successes that we can celebrate after September 28. It also means that we are open for business out here on Saturday. We’ve got 28, eateries, restaurants, food trucks, trailers, we’ve even got a small cafe open in our local grocery store. And we’ve also our accommodations are continuing to open up.”

Johnson said while Sanibel is back on its feet physically, the island is still struggling financially.

Local businesses are hurting, so they need people to return and enjoy the beaches, visit a restaurant and maybe tip a little more.