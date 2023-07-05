Record-breaking temps continue in Southwest Florida

It is dangerously hot outside with record-breaking temperatures. The Fourth of July was the hottest day on Earth in years.

Southwest Florida is still under a heat advisory. The best way to stay comfortable is to drink plenty of water and avoid any sun exposure.

“I didn’t even realize it was that hot to be honest with you. Just another day in Florida,” said Tommy Kearns.

Some see the sunshine as a good thing.

“We love being outside and we love the sunshine and the sunshine is really good for you so we enjoy the heat,” Michelle Tapp said.

If you must go outdoors, sunscreen and hats are a safe way to go. But ultimately, the best place to be is inside with the air conditioning.