Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for July 5

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found, and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. If you have seen any of them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Destiny Morgan was found guilty in April of burglary and grand theft after she broke into a home, ransacked it and stole several items.

She got probation but then violated it two weeks ago.

Once she is found, she will be held without bond, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Trevor Young is also wanted for violating his probation for burglary.

He spent about three months behind bars before being found guilty and getting probation, which he violated two weeks ago.

He has several tattoos, including Georgia Boy on his back, the Confederate flag on his right arm and a turtle on his right hand.

He uses the alias Justin Tucker.

Investigators say Brandon Marek violated his probation after he was found guilty in March for making a written threat to kill or do bodily harm.

Court records show he sent the victim text messages threatening to kill her.

He spent nearly 10 months behind bars before being released on probation, which he violated last month.

He was last known to be living in Cape Coral.

