CREDIT: WINK News.

A vigil will be held Friday for a man shot and killed by his neighbor.

Deputies are still investigating the shooting that left one man dead.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said a man shot and killed another man after an argument on Corrine Street, Wednesday morning.

They said the suspected shooter is cooperating with the investigation. So far, that person is not in custody.

Deputies have not released the names of those involved.