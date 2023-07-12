Turbulence injures Allegiant flight passengers en route to St. Pete

Four people have been injured on a flight that experienced turbulence en route to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.
The turbulence occurred Wednesday afternoon. Airport officials say that the 179 passengers and six crew members were injured when Allegiant flight 227 from Asheville, North Carolina hit turbulence.
The plane landed normally. Airport paramedics assessed two passengers and two flight attendants for injuries. They were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article as more information becomes available.