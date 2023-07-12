Turbulence injures Allegiant flight passengers en route to St. Pete

FILE – An Allegiant Air flight to Bellville, Ill., taxis at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport on Wednesday June 6, 2018, in Valparaiso, Fla. The parent of Allegiant Air says it’s pushing back the opening of a resort in Florida because of damage from Hurricane Ian. Allegiant Travel Company said Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, that its Sunseeker resort will sell rooms starting next September instead of next May. (Nick Tomecek/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP)

Four people have been injured on a flight that experienced turbulence en route to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

The turbulence occurred Wednesday afternoon. Airport officials say that the 179 passengers and six crew members were injured when Allegiant flight 227 from Asheville, North Carolina hit turbulence.

The plane landed normally. Airport paramedics assessed two passengers and two flight attendants for injuries. They were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Click here to view the track log. Click here to view the flight’s path.

This is a developing story and WINK News will update this article as more information becomes available.